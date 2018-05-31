HOUSTON (AP) — A nonprofit has announced that it will provide $20 million to support multi-year research into causes and patterns of gun-related violence in the United States.
The Houston-based Laura and John Arnold Foundation said Thursday it hopes the scientific evidence gathered from the five-year study will help policymakers craft evidence-based plans to reduce gun violence.
The effort, dubbed the National Collaborative on Gun Violence Research, will look at such issues as how guns are purchased and whether violence-prone people can be prevented from accessing guns.
Laura Arnold, co-chair of the foundation, says the research effort’s goal is “to provide objective information to guide a rational, fact-based response to a national crisis.”
The foundation says it expects other groups will provide an additional $30 million for research.