HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston neighborhood known for its lush greenery and picturesque live oaks will not be allowed to ban photo shoots in public areas.

The Houston Chronicle reports city officials confirm esplanades (ES’-pluh-nods) targeted by the Broadacres Homeowners Association are in the public right of way.

Association officials last week posted signs saying: “Welcome to Broadacres. No Photo Shoots.” The North, South and West boulevards — especially popular for wedding photos — are in the historic neighborhood of million-dollar homes dating to the 1920s.

HOA president Cece Fowler said some residents were frustrated that dozens of professional photo shoots happened weekly, creating traffic and security issues with no advance warning or payment for land use.

City officials responded by saying it’s a public area.

The no-photo-shoots signs have been removed.

