HOUSTON (AP) — Harris County deputies say a 19-year-old man believed responsible for at least four robberies — all committed Sunday — has been arrested.

Authorities say John Michael Medina was arrested in a vehicle in front of his home in north Houston and is being held on $100,000 bond on two counts of aggravated robbery. They say other charges may be filed after interviews with victims.

Two victims told authorities a man approached them with a shotgun and demanded their wallet and cell phone. The man fled in a car and one victim was able to provide deputies with the license plate number that led to Medina.

Sheriff’s officials say several items taken in the robberies have been recovered from his car. They’ve also recovered a shotgun used in the robberies.