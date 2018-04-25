HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ largest school district has backed off a plan to have a charter school operator take over 10 low-performing campuses.
The decision on Wednesday by the Houston school district comes after a contentious school board meeting the night before in which two people were arrested, including one person who was dragged away from a meeting room by officers.
The district had been considering turning the schools into charter campuses to avoid either shutting them down or a state takeover of the school board.
The proposal has been heavily criticized by many parents, teachers and others who say it would unfairly target students in majority African-American and Hispanic neighborhoods.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
The school district on Wednesday announced it was abandoning its proposal and would instead focus on turnaround plans for the campuses.