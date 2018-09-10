HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston Chronicle reporter has resigned after questions arose about the existence of persons quoted in one of his stories.
Austin bureau reporter Mike Ward had been with the Chronicle since 2014 after a long career with the Austin American-Statesman.
In a statement posted Monday on the Chronicle website , Executive Editor Nancy Barnes wrote that another Chronicle reporter raised questions about whether persons quoted in one of Ward’s stories existed.
Barnes wrote that an initial review of Ward’s recent articles found it difficult to verify a number of his sources.
Ward didn’t respond to messages seeking comment, but Barnes wrote that Ward insisted his work was truthful. Nevertheless, he resigned last week.
She wrote that an independent journalist has been hired to further review Ward’s work.
Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com