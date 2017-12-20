HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police suspect the individual who abducted a 6-week-old girl after her mother was fatally stabbed likely knew the child’s family.
Police Chief Art Acevedo said Wednesday one theory of investigators is the possibility Shamali Flores may have been abducted by a woman who might present the child as her own.
Authorities began looking for the baby after her mother’s body was discovered around midday Tuesday in her Houston apartment.
Police initially said they believed the baby was with her father, Marcos Mariano Palacios. But he was found late Tuesday and Shamali wasn’t with him.
Police identified the mother as 33-year-old Carolina Flores.
Authorities say Palacios is not considered a suspect or person of interest in the woman’s death.
This story has been corrected to show the first name of the infant girl is Shamali not Shanally and the name of the father is Marcos Mariano Palacios, not Thomas Bernardez, which police say was an alias.