Nation & WorldSports Houston Astros beat Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 for first World Series title in franchise history Originally published November 1, 2017 at 8:58 pm Updated November 1, 2017 at 9:01 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houston Astros beat Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 for first World Series title in franchise history. The Associated Press Next StoryMaine AG warns of phone scammer offering phony “award” Previous StoryWorry, doubt and indignation as Asia awaits Trump