HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area man who told investigators he was dressed like a police officer to audition for a talent agency has pleaded guilty to impersonating a public servant.

Robert Sterling Wells of Magnolia was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation. The Houston Chronicle reports the 40-year-old Wells falsely claimed to be a K-9 unit officer and then a bounty hunter before his arrest June 23 in Tomball.

Police responded to reports from neighbors about a man wearing a shirt that said “Police” and “K-9” checking a vacant house. Police say Wells told investigators that he was dressed like an officer to audition for some type of Renaissance festival and that he was interested in buying the home.

Wells declined comment Tuesday while leaving court.

