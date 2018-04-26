HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials have approved a plan to build about 900 homes in a flood plain despite concerns about developing in flood-prone areas after Hurricane Harvey.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the City Council voted Wednesday to allow developers to create a municipal utility district for construction in the flood plain area where Meritage Homes and MetroNational proposed building. Mayor Sylvester Turner says the proposal meets the stricter standards for flood plain development established by the council earlier this month.

The homebuilder and land developer plan to build homes on the former Pine Crest Golf Course.

Environmental lawyer Jim Blackburn says the council should have rejected the proposal to show Houston won’t readily accommodate development in flood plains.

Turner says the project shows that more stringent requirements don’t interfere with developers wanting to build in Houston.

___

