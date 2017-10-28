JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says improper garbage storage is causing bears to be killed in Jackson.

The department has received at least 32 reports of bears causing problems in just one part of town over the past two weeks.

State carnivore biologist Mike Boyce says he recently had to euthanize one bear that became used to scavenging trash every night. Boyce tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide there was no chance the bear would have given up its bad habits.

Boyce says several Jackson residents aren’t doing enough to keep their garbage and bird feeders away from bears.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com