PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after she fled the south will be displayed in Rhode Island for at least a month after all because several groups have provided funding.

The future of the house was uncertain after it was taken on a trans-Atlantic journey, from Detroit to Berlin to Rhode Island, and Brown University reneged on plans to exhibit it.

A nonprofit arts organization WaterFire Providence will put it on display within two weeks.

Executive Artistic Director Barnaby Evans says it’s an opportunity to discuss issues of race and justice.

WaterFire is receiving funding from the Nash Family Foundation, one of the original exhibit sponsors, NAACP Providence, and others.

Brown will pay for the dismantling and transportation after the exhibit ends.

It runs through at least June 3.