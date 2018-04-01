PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge in Detroit after fleeing the South is being briefly displayed in Rhode Island, after a trans-Atlantic journey and the abrupt cancellation of an exhibition that was supposed to feature it.

Parks moved to Detroit in 1957, two years after refusing to give up her bus seat. She stayed with her brother and his family. Years later, the house was abandoned. Her niece bought it off a demolition list for $500 then donated it to an artist who reassembled it in Germany.

He returned it to America for a Brown University exhibition, but the show was canceled.

Volunteers were able to partially assemble it and it was displayed this weekend.

The house will have to be disassembled, and it’s not clear where it will land.