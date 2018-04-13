PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The state House of Representatives has voted to let “Dreamers” in Rhode Island continue to get driving licenses, regardless of federal action.
The House voted Thursday to extend protections for Rhode Island recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA. Dreamers are young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children. There are more than 1,000 DACA recipients in the state.
Republican President Donald Trump ended the program last year. Federal courts have allowed it to continue.
The House bill would allow recipients to continue getting licenses even if the federal program ends.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- Paul Ryan and Janesville: The speaker's rapport with his hometown had frayed
The Providence Journal reports that a version of the bill was introduced in the Senate.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says the immigrants are Rhode Islanders helping the state thrive.