PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The state House of Representatives has voted to let “Dreamers” in Rhode Island continue to get driving licenses, regardless of federal action.

The House voted Thursday to extend protections for Rhode Island recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA. Dreamers are young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children. There are more than 1,000 DACA recipients in the state.

Republican President Donald Trump ended the program last year. Federal courts have allowed it to continue.

The House bill would allow recipients to continue getting licenses even if the federal program ends.

The Providence Journal reports that a version of the bill was introduced in the Senate.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says the immigrants are Rhode Islanders helping the state thrive.