WASHINGTON — The House voted Wednesday to form a select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol with nearly all Republicans opposing the legislation — a sign of the political challenges that face Democrats as they attempt to probe why thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol complex.

The 220-to-190 party-line vote stands in contrast to a vote in May, when 35 House Republicans joined Democrats to back creation of an independent commission to examine the attack. But while many House Republicans were willing to embrace an outside panel of experts evenly weighted between GOP and Democratic appointees, most were wary of a select committee that would be firmly in the control of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s handpicked participants.

Pelosi, who has described the select committee as her second choice to the independent commission that Senate Republicans blocked last month, defended the panel as necessary.

“It will find the truth — which clearly the Republicans fear,” she said.

Only two of the 211 House Republicans voted in favor of creating the panel — Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., both of whom were among the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump in January. The other eight GOP lawmakers voted against forming the select committee on Wednesday. Cheney, who was ousted earlier this year from GOP leadership for criticizing former president Donald Trump over his role in Jan. 6 attack, called the panel “our only remaining option.”

Pelosi, D-Calif., designed the select committee to have 13 members, only five of whom would be appointed “after consultation with the minority leader,” Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. That means Pelosi will be able to select eight of the panel members herself, including its chairperson, and maintain the power to overrule McCarthy for picking anyone Democrats consider objectionable.

Democratic leaders have guessed in recent days that McCarthy might try to appoint conservative firebrands as a way of ensuring that Trump has defenders on the board. But McCarthy has said nothing publicly about his plans, or even if he will participate in its creation. All he has said publicly regarding the panel is that Pelosi “never talked to me about it.”

Though he initially faulted Trump for the inspiring the assault, McCarthy resisted early efforts to establish an outside panel to investigate it, arguing that Congress ought to cast a wider net — to look into domestic extremism more broadly and scrutinize left-wing groups alongside the right-wing and white-nationalist organizations that organized and populated the Capitol riot.

In recent months, Pelosi and her deputies began working around McCarthy, negotiating instead with Republicans more amenable to the idea of treating Jan. 6 as a subject worthy of special investigation, like the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The failed bid to establish an independent commission was the product of an agreement between the House Homeland Security Committee’s top Democrat and Republican.

An aide to Pelosi this week indicated that she is considering appointing a Republican to the select committee, as one of the eight picks she makes.

Though the speaker has not said who she has in mind, the most obvious candidate is Cheney, who was the highest-ranking House Republican to vote for Trump’s second impeachment in January, and has remained the most vocal in calling out the former president and her GOP colleagues who promote falsehoods about the 2020 election being stolen.

During the vote, the partner and mother of Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack, joined several of his fellow officers in the House gallery to watch the vote. Pelosi blew them kisses from the floor below as the vote got underway, while Cheney went up a floor to where they were sitting and gave Sicknick’s mother a hug.

It is unclear when the panel’s work will begin. While the House-approved independent commission would have been given only until the end of 2021 to complete its probe, to avoid its findings having outsize influence on next year’s midterm elections, there is no stated deadline in the bill the House approved Wednesday.

The Washington Post’s Marianna Sotomayor contributed to this report.