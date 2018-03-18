MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — One person has died after a fire broke out in a house trailer in Delaware.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, flames had engulfed the trailer. One resident was removed by firefighters and rushed to Beebe Hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Two other occupants were treated and released from the hospital.
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. Investigators are searching for the fire’s origin and cause.
