CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Pistols and revolvers would be allowed on the campuses of New Hampshire’s public colleges, universities and community colleges under a bill up for a vote in the House.

House lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on a bill that would allow anyone who is not otherwise prohibited by state or federal law to carry a gun to bring weapons onto the grounds of any University System of New Hampshire campus or community college campus. Currently, the campuses ban guns other than those carried by law enforcement.

A majority of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee recommends the bill be defeated. They say in the event of an active shooter, it might be unclear who was the shooter and who was the defender, which could have fatal consequences for innocent bystanders.