BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would create a new law against bestiality, separating the current rule from the unconstitutional ban on sodomy, under a proposal heading to the House.

The House criminal justice committee on Wednesday approved a Senate-approved measure to enact a wide-ranging law against bestiality.

Sen. J.P. Morrell says his bill will bring Louisiana’s anti-bestiality law into the modern era with requirements for mental evaluations and penalties for trafficking.

Rep. Valarie Hodges argued Morrell’s proposal was too vague and pushed for the current bestiality law to remain in the same statute as sodomy. But her amendment failed.

The proposal, which moves next to the House floor, has previously run into some opposition from lawmakers who say the bill is an underhanded move to strike the sodomy law.

Senate Bill 236: www.legis.la.gov