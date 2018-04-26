BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisianans with concealed carry permits would be allowed to bring guns into schools under a proposal headed to the House of Representatives.

With a 9-8 vote Thursday, the House criminal justice committee advanced a measure that would let school visitors with concealed carry permits have firearms on school grounds.

The proposal does not allow teachers or other educational employees to carry guns at work, and lets schools prohibit firearms from their facilities.

Republican Rep. Blake Miguez said his bill preserves a divine right to protect oneself and one’s family.

“No one can defend or protect themselves better than themselves and no one can defend and protect their kids better than parents,” he said.

Opponents argued there was no good reason to allow more guns at schools, adding that multiple teachers’ groups in the state opposed the bill.

“I think it’s a recipe for disaster,” said Rep. Denise Marcelle, a Baton Rouge Democrat.

Lawmakers have filed roughly two dozen gun bills this year, most stemming from February’s deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Democrats have been proposing gun restrictions as Republicans advocate for the loosening of firearm rules. Most of the measures have been unsuccessful.

Bills that sought to let armed civilians act as campus security guards, allow teachers to carry guns at school and ban the sale of assault weapons to people under the age of 21 have failed. However, a proposal to let people wear bulletproof backpacks on school grounds has passed the Senate and now awaits further consideration

House Bill 602: www.legis.la.gov