BOSTON (AP) — With the start of the state’s next fiscal year a little more than two months away, a $41 billion state budget is ready to hit the House floor.
Debate is scheduled to begin on Monday with Democratic leaders hoping to wrap up work on the budget before the end of the week.
More than 1,400 proposed amendments have been filed to the spending plan assembled by the House Ways and Means Committee. Based on past practice, the majority of those amendments will likely be consolidated or withdrawn during closed-door negotiations.
The budget would increase overall state spending by about 3 percent and dedicate $88 million to replenish the state’s “rainy day” fund.
The budget is the first to include tax revenues —$63 million worth— from sales of recreational marijuana.