NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A partially restored house near a New Orleans floodwall that failed 13 years ago will soon look like a hurricane hit it. Again.
A nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about catastrophic levee failures during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 gave media a sneak peek at the project Wednesday.
The house near the London Avenue Canal in the hard-hit Gentilly area was flooded nearly to the roof line.
Workers later gutted the house and the group Levees.org purchased it.
Now, two rooms have been restored to look like a typical area home the day before the storm. After Labor Day, crews using theatrical set techniques will make those rooms look like they would have looked to a family returning weeks after the disaster.
A ribbon-cutting is planned for November.