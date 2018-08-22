NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A partially restored house near a New Orleans floodwall that failed 13 years ago will soon look like a hurricane hit it. Again.

A nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about catastrophic levee failures during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 gave media a sneak peek at the project Wednesday.

The house near the London Avenue Canal in the hard-hit Gentilly area was flooded nearly to the roof line.

Workers later gutted the house and the group Levees.org purchased it.

Now, two rooms have been restored to look like a typical area home the day before the storm. After Labor Day, crews using theatrical set techniques will make those rooms look like they would have looked to a family returning weeks after the disaster.

A ribbon-cutting is planned for November.