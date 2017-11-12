BOSTON (AP) — House lawmakers are preparing for debate on legislation that calls for sweeping changes in the state’s criminal justice system.

The bill introduced by House Democratic leaders is scheduled to be considered on Wednesday. More than 200 proposed amendments have been filed.

The Senate passed its own version of the massive criminal justice overhaul last month. While the two bills agree on some points, they also take different approaches in several areas including the repeal of mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenders, and the treatment of juveniles in the court system.

Speaker Robert DeLeo says he expects House and Senate negotiators to work on a compromise bill while the Legislature is in recess for the remainder of 2017, with a possible final vote to be taken early next year.