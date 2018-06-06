SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An employee in House Speaker Michael Madigan’s office has accused his chief of staff of mishandling allegations of sexual harassment and making inappropriate comments.

Sherri Garrett is a $42,000-a-year account technician for the House. She said Wednesday that Madigan chief of staff Timothy Mapes was dismissive of harassment complaints on two occasions and made untoward comments to her and others in incidents from 2013 to just a few weeks ago.

Mapes makes $208,000. He did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Garrett says she complained about sexual harassment involving her and others in 2013 and 2015. She says the second involved a lawmaker and Mapes asked Garrett if she was upset that she wasn’t the object of his attention.

Garrett says Mapes also made inappropriate sexual comments to her at least twice.