PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s House speaker says lawmakers will consider legislation to end collective bargaining at six public universities.
Republican Rep. Mark Mickelson said Monday that he doesn’t think collective bargaining “serves the mission of educating our kids.”
Faculty at the state’s six public universities and at schools for the blind and deaf have union contracts.
Board of Regents General Counsel Guilherme Costa says a “small percentage” of faculty pay dues to the union.
Alan Aldrich, state president of the Council of Higher Education, the faculty labor union, didn’t immediately return a telephone message seeking comment from The Associated Press.
Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s chief of staff, Tony Venhuizen, says the Republican governor hasn’t reviewed the proposal.