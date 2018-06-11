HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives didn’t look very far to find a new member of the board for the system of state-owned universities: he appointed himself.
Speaker Mike Turzai said Monday that he was honored to join the 20-member Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors.
The Allegheny County Republican says he wants to help ensure the schools are preparing students for jobs that are available and to help resist proposals to increase tuition, room or board.
Turzai is among four legislative leaders who make an appointment to the system’s board.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
He’s filling the spot vacated by Rep. Matt Baker, a Tioga County Republican who left the General Assembly to take a job in the Trump administration.