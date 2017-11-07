PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island House speaker is asking the governor to hold off on a proposal to allow a $250 late fee to restore the registration of vehicles if their safety inspection has lapsed.

The Division of Motor Vehicles included the proposal in its annual budget request. It wants to begin collecting the fee Jan. 1.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said Tuesday he’s asking Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo to not implement the reinstatement fee until it can be considered in the next legislative session. The next session begins in January.

Mattiello says the fee is excessive and he’s hearing from concerned colleagues.

The agency estimates it could raise $2.5 million annually.

The DMV says the fee was passed in 2009, but couldn’t be implemented because of an outdated computer system.