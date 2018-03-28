CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia House Speaker Tim Armstead has called for a bill doubling death benefits for emergency personnel who die in the line of duty to be retroactively effective Jan. 1 following two firefighters’ deaths.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Armstead requested that changing the effective date of Senate Bill 625 be placed on the call for a special session if one is held soon.

The bill, among other things, would double the benefit to $100,000 if an emergency services worker died while on duty. Under the bill’s current version, it wouldn’t take effect until June 10.

Five Pratt Volunteer Fire Department members were en route to a wreck when their fire truck struck a rock wall. Assistant Chief Michael Edwards and Lt. Thomas Craigo died, and three people died in the crash they were responding to.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.