WASHINGTON — A senior House Democrat recommended Thursday that the House adopt a system of remote voting by proxy during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing lawmakers to cast floor votes on their colleagues’ behalf for the first time.

The proposal from House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., represents a break with 230 years of tradition but responds to widespread calls among lawmakers for a safer option as public health officials continue to recommend Americans shelter at home — and after several in their ranks contracted the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Under the proposal, which McGovern detailed in a Thursday afternoon conference call with fellow House Democrats, a member could authorize any colleague to cast their vote on the floor after giving them specific direction on how to vote.

McGovern said on the call and in a written statement that proxy voting offers the quickest and most secure way to get the House back in business amid the coronavirus crisis. The proxy voting authority he is proposing would only apply during the current pandemic, not indefinitely.

“We don’t know how long this pandemic will threaten public health, or how long state stay at home orders will last,” he said in a statement. “We all know, though, that Congress needs to be working, whether in person, remotely, or both. We should not wait for this pandemic to end to make changes to the rules that help us to do our jobs in such an unprecedented time.”

The procedure would not eliminate the need for at least a few lawmakers to gather on the House floor, but it would keep hundreds of members from traveling to Washington and assembling in the Capitol, risking further transmission of the virus.

Creating the proxy voting option will require a change to House rules, which will require a vote of the House under the current rules unless all sitting members agree to adopt the change by unanimous consent.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters earlier Thursday that she was open to exploring remote voting options but that it was “not as easy as you may think.” Earlier this month, she tasked McGovern and House Administration Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., with reviewing the issue of remote work.

“Give us options — show us how we can do what. … That is what they have been working on,” Pelosi said. “Until we have an appropriate way to do it, we can’t do it.”

The McGovern proposal is seen by many senior Democrats as a compromise between traditionalists who are wary of making any changes to House rules and the growing corps of lawmakers who have proposed more far-reaching remote voting systems.

For instance, it stops short of the fully technological solution that some House members and outside advocates have proposed, but it also would allow the vast majority of members to exercise their legislative powers without putting their health in peril.

Under the McGovern proposals, members would transmit a letter to the House clerk authorizing a colleague to cast votes for them and providing “exact instruction” on how to vote. Members granted proxy authority would not have blanket power to cast votes for another member.

Votes cast by proxy would be counted alongside votes cast in the House chamber, and they would count toward the constitutionally mandated quorum of one-half of sworn and seated members.

Such a system would avoid a repeat of the scramble that took place on March 26, when scores of lawmakers rushed to catch flights or drive overnight to the Capitol to pass a $2.2 trillion relief bill after one member threatened to raise procedural objections.

The proposal does not address official committee work, which has ground to a halt since House members left Washington last month. No public hearings or business meetings are allowed under House rules unless at least two members are present.

McGovern said overcoming those limitations would be more difficult: “Making changes to the standing rules of the House and putting in place technology to allow for virtual hearings and markups is complicated and can’t be done overnight,” he said, adding that committees can hold unofficial virtual briefings or roundtables in lieu of formal hearings.