CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A catch-all bill will get a closer look by a committee of conference after the House took up a Senate effort to bundle together multiple spending measures.

The Senate last week took a bill creating a state demographer position and turned it into a dumping ground, adding a dozen new sections that add up to nearly $94 million in additional spending over two years.

The bill now includes money to settle a dispute with hospitals over how much the state owes them for providing uncompensated care, to provide pay raises for state workers, to repair bridges and to bolster the state’s rainy day fund.

The House voted 283-61 Thursday to appoint a committee of conference to work out a compromise with senators.