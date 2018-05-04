HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The House of Representatives is again debating whether to create a process that could eventually lead to a new, $500 million casino in Connecticut.

A bill requiring two state agencies to develop and issue a request for proposals from casino developers was pulled late Thursday night after it became clear discussion would spill into the early morning hours.

During Friday’s debate, Democratic Rep. Steven Stafstrom of Bridgeport has stressed there’s nothing in the bill authorizing a casino. Rather, he says, it’s an opportunity to see “what proposals are out there.”

Under the bill, the commissioners would evaluate the responses and present them to the General Assembly for possible consideration.

Southeastern Connecticut lawmakers oppose the bill, voicing support for the tribes that own and operate Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino.