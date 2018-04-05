PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature are poised to require abortion clinics to ask women if they are victims of sex assault, incest or sex trafficking and provide the patient with ways to contact law enforcement.
The amendment to an existing abortion regulation bill is expected to be offered on the House floor Monday. The move comes after a committee had stripped out provisions from the proposal requiring doctors to ask women specifically why they were seeking an abortion.
Republican Rep. Eddie Farnsworth said Thursday the new requirements are designed to help women who may be victims of abuse.
Minority Democrats called the new requirements intrusive, unneeded and designed to shame women.
