RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House Rep. Susan Martin has announced she will not seek re-election to a fourth term in the General Assembly in 2018.

Word of Martin’s decision came on Monday from the office of State House Speaker Tim Moore. She said in a statement that she looks forward to continuing to affect change.

Martin co-chairs the state House Committee on Commerce and Job Development, as well as the state House Committee on Finance. She was drawn into the same district as Democratic Rep. Jean Farmer-Butterfield of Wilson County during redistricting over the summer.