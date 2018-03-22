MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police will have to notify school superintendents about juvenile sex offenders and courts will consider alternative schooling after a bill named after a child victim has received a final House vote.

Thursday’s vote on “Annalyn’s Law” was 76-18.

Six-year-old Annalyn Cook was molested by the 14-year-old son of a Prattville school employee in 2014. The boy was convicted and withdrew from school for a year. He returned to classes where he interacted with Annalyn’s brother, led campus tours and won a spirit award. The superintendent didn’t tell the principal about his conviction.

The Cooks reached out to state Sen. Clyde Chambliss, a Republican, who introduced the legislation to change policy. Critics worried that separating offenders would be a “scarlet letter” for juveniles.

The family celebrated the bill’s passage with relief.