Share story

By
The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut House of Representatives has given final legislative approval to a bill that allows immigrant students without legal status to be eligible for institutional financial aid at state-run colleges and universities.

The bill passed Wednesday on a 91-59 vote, following a daylong debate. It now awaits the governor’s signature.

The bill is considered a compromise and includes some provisions of the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — or DACA — policy, such as requiring applicants not to have felony records.

But Watertown Rep. Joe Polletta, a Republican whose family emigrated from Italy, says he has “a problem handling out any money to someone who is undocumented.”

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Advocates say it’s only fair to allow the students to receive financial aid from a fund they paid into with tuition dollars.

The Associated Press