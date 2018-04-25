HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut House of Representatives has given final legislative approval to a bill that allows immigrant students without legal status to be eligible for institutional financial aid at state-run colleges and universities.
The bill passed Wednesday on a 91-59 vote, following a daylong debate. It now awaits the governor’s signature.
The bill is considered a compromise and includes some provisions of the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — or DACA — policy, such as requiring applicants not to have felony records.
But Watertown Rep. Joe Polletta, a Republican whose family emigrated from Italy, says he has “a problem handling out any money to someone who is undocumented.”
Advocates say it’s only fair to allow the students to receive financial aid from a fund they paid into with tuition dollars.