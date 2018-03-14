FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bill to outlaw most child marriages in Kentucky is one step away from final passage.

The measure was approved by the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. It goes to the full House, and passage there without any changes would send it to Gov. Matt Bevin.

The bill would outlaw the marriage of anyone 16 and younger. Seventeen-year-olds could still get married, but they would need the approval of their parents and a judge.

Kentucky currently does not have a minimum age limit for marriage. Girls under 16 can marry if they are pregnant and have the permission of a judge.

Supporters say a review found Kentucky had nearly 11,000 marriages between 2000 and 2015 that had at least one minor. Of those, 93 percent were minors marrying adults.

___

The legislation is Senate Bill 48.