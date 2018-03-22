COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House has approved a bill to cut state funding to cities and villages by the amount they collect from traffic enforcement cameras.

Cleveland.com reports the Senate will now consider legislation sponsored by Cincinnati Republican Rep. Bill Seitz. The House passed the bill Wednesday on a 65-19 vote.

Seitz has been a vocal opponent of traffic cameras used by communities to enforce speed and traffic light laws. Dayton re-installed cameras after a Ohio Supreme Court ruling last year that said the Legislature lacks authority to regulate their use.

Seitz says the bill is a test of claims that cameras are meant to protect the public and not to raise money.

House opponents say the legislation punishes cities dealing with the effects of other cuts in state funding.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com