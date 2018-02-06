SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s House of Representatives has approved giving a $1.72 million tax break annually to a Utah-based nuclear waste disposal company.

Herriman Republican Rep. John Knotwell sponsors the bill reducing the amount of annual radioactive waste inspection fees that EnergySolutions must pay. He says the company pays high radioactive waste facility taxes every year that put it at a disadvantage with similar companies in other state.

Instead of reducing the company’s taxes, which flow directly to education, Knotwell’s proposal cuts the company’s fees going to an inspection program.

The state will instead fund the inspection program.

EnergySolutions spokesman Mark Walker says the fee reduction allows the company to stay competitive.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports House passage of the measure Monday comes as Utah’s governor is calling on lawmakers to scale back tax breaks.

This story has been clarified to show that the company’s taxes, not its fees, go to education.

