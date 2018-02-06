SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s House of Representatives has approved giving a $1.72 million tax break annually to a Utah-based nuclear waste disposal company.
Herriman Republican Rep. John Knotwell sponsors the bill reducing the amount of annual radioactive waste inspection fees that EnergySolutions must pay. He says the company pays high radioactive waste facility taxes every year that put it at a disadvantage with similar companies in other state.
Instead of reducing the company’s taxes, which flow directly to education, Knotwell’s proposal cuts the company’s fees going to an inspection program.
The state will instead fund the inspection program.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Will the Washington Huskies make the NCAA Tournament? Here's what national media members think.
EnergySolutions spokesman Mark Walker says the fee reduction allows the company to stay competitive.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports House passage of the measure Monday comes as Utah’s governor is calling on lawmakers to scale back tax breaks.
___
This story has been clarified to show that the company’s taxes, not its fees, go to education.
___
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com