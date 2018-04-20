ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House of Representatives is considering sweeping changes to their decades-old discrimination and sexual harassment policies.
The push to revamp the internal policies came after sexual misconduct allegations against two state lawmakers who resigned last year.
A rule change proposed by Majority Leader Joyce Peppin Friday would extend beyond the Capitol for members. It also details how complaints can be made and would toughen rules on retaliation.
The measure would also change how harassment claims are handled, including those from third parties. One of the women who accused Rep. Tony Cornish of unwanted sexual advances was a lobbyist but there wasn’t a process to handle it.
Peppin plans to introduce the proposal Monday, as well as a resolution letting lawmakers to continue reviewing workplace policies.