HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Top Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives are throwing their support to a $10 surcharge on Connecticut homeowner policies to help residents with foundations crumbling because of an iron sulfide.
House Majority Leader Tom Ritter of Hartford says he hopes their support will give rank-and-file lawmakers political “cover” to back the concept in an election year. He noted Wednesday how it’s been difficult to pass legislation that generates more revenue to help pay for the costly repairs.
One bill creating a $20 surcharge recently died in the Judiciary Committee.
House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) is optimistic the surcharge will pass the House. He pledged to help it pass in the Senate. That money would be deposited into an assistance fund created last year with $100 million over five years.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing John McCain
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry