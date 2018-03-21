CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Three attempts to further restrict abortion in New Hampshire didn’t produce much debate in the House, where lawmakers quickly killed one bill, tabled another and voted to further study the third.

The House on Wednesday voted to kill a measure that aimed to ensure that women are not coerced into having abortions. Supporters have said it would protect vulnerable women, particularly those exploited in the sex trafficking trade, while opponents said it would target medical providers rather than those doing the coercing.

The House also voted to table a bill that would ban abortion after viability of the fetus, except in the event of a medical emergency. And it voted to further study a bill that would require women to be provided with certain information 24 hours before getting an abortion.