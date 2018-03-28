PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has joined the Senate in approving a bill allowing a parent to use embryos created during a marriage even after a divorce.
Wednesday’s House action sends the bill pushed by Republican Sen. Nancy Barto and the social conservative group Center for Arizona Policy to GOP Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk. It came over united opposition from House Democrats who argued it interfered with legal agreements.
Barto pushed the proposal to help a woman who was denied use of her seven embryos by a court because her ex-husband no longer wanted children. The court ordered the embryos donated because of a contract the couple signed prior to their creation.
Barto has said she hopes an appeals court will grant her access to them if the bill becomes law.
— The Legislation is Senate Bill 1393