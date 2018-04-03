COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has given key approval to a bill re-establishing the state’s limit on how many liquor stores a person or business can own.

The House voted 100-1 on Tuesday to agree with a Senate proposal limiting licenses based on whether a county has a population of over 250,000 people.

The new proposal was needed after the state Supreme Court last year overturned South Carolina’s law limiting any owner to three liquor licenses.

The new law keeps the limit of three stores except in seven counties in South Carolina which have more than 250,000 people. In those counties, owners can have six stores. There are also limits on how many stores an owner can have in one county.

Gov. Henry McMaster says he will sign the bill.