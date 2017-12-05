WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — A house was flattened and others were damaged when a fire and explosion rocked the structure in a Baltimore suburb.

Baltimore County fire officials say no one was hurt in the explosion. Investigators say the house in Woodlawn was vacant.

The fire and explosion were reported Tuesday afternoon.

Pictures and videos show a completely leveled house, and heavy damage to the house next door.

Firefighters urged neighbors to shelter in place as crews and employees with Baltimore Gas and Electric checked homes for damage and dangerous gases.

Local and state investigators are working to determine the cause of the explosion.