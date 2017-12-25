COKEBURG, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says a fire in a home on Christmas Day in western Pennsylvania has claimed the life of one person.

Fire crews were called to a home in Cokeburg just after 3 p.m. Monday. The Washington County coroner’s office reported that a resident of the home was pronounced dead. Details weren’t released pending notification of next of kin.

The borough’s first assistant fire chief, Dave Lambert, told The (Washington) Observer-Reporter that an elderly man got out of the home with the aid of a neighbor, but an elderly woman was trapped in a back bedroom by heavy flames.

The man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital and the woman taken by ambulance to Washington Hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.