HERMOSA, S.D. (AP) — A house fire has killed a person in southwestern South Dakota.

The Battle Creek Fire Department was called to the fire in Hermosa on Wednesday morning. A second alarm for more firefighters was called because of poor weather and road conditions.

When crews arrived they were told it was unclear if everyone inside the house had made it out safely. Crews discovered a dead victim just before noon.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Several agencies responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.