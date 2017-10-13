DEAVER, Wyo. (AP) — A 79-year-old woman has died in a house fire in northern Wyoming.

Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn identified the victim as Dorothy Creed.

KTWO-AM reports the fire occurred Tuesday afternoon near the town of Deaver.

Deaver-Frannie fire chief Nick Loftus says when firefighters arrived they tried to enter the house but were forced to back out because of the quickly spreading flames.

Loftus says some pet dogs may have also died in the fire.

