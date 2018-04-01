LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a house fire in downtown Las Vegas may have been started by squatters.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a home near Las Vegas and Charleston Boulevards around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Bystanders told firefighters that they believed two people were still inside the home.
Fire crews searched for the possible victims, but nobody was inside except for three cats that had perished in the fire.
Two occupants of the home told fire investigators that a candle was near the living room where the fire may have started although they did not remember if it was lit.
Authorities say it’s possible the home was vacant for some time and was being used by squatters.