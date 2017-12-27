LAKEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota fire officials say a person has died after a house fire in Lakeville.
Lakeville Fire Chief Michael Meyer says two other people in the home were able to escape and that no one else was in the house. KSTP-TV reports that crews were sent to the burning home at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The person who died has not been identified and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says at least 56 people have been killed in fires this year.
___
Information from: KSTP-TV, http://www.kstp.com