BOSTON (AP) — Four Boston residents have been displaced from their home following a residential fire.

Fire officials say the blaze in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood started at around 4 a.m. Saturday in a two-and-a-half story structure.

Deputy Fire Chief Andre Stallworth said frigid temperatures presented challenges to battling the flames and heavy smoke. He said firefighters dealt with 2 frozen hydrants and had to navigate icy streets, towering snowbanks and cars parked along the narrow roadway.

He said none of the residents were injured but a firefighter was treated for an undisclosed, non-life threatening injury.

Stallworth says fire investigators are still determining the cause of the fire, which he estimates caused about $150,000 in damages. The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross and the city’s Neighborhood Services office.