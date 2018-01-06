BOSTON (AP) — Four Boston residents have been displaced from their home following a residential fire.
Fire officials say the blaze in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood started at around 4 a.m. Saturday in a two-and-a-half story structure.
Deputy Fire Chief Andre Stallworth said frigid temperatures presented challenges to battling the flames and heavy smoke. He said firefighters dealt with 2 frozen hydrants and had to navigate icy streets, towering snowbanks and cars parked along the narrow roadway.
He said none of the residents were injured but a firefighter was treated for an undisclosed, non-life threatening injury.
Stallworth says fire investigators are still determining the cause of the fire, which he estimates caused about $150,000 in damages. The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross and the city’s Neighborhood Services office.